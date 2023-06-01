Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 12,650 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Performance
MORN stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $203.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,732. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.