Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 12,650 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $203.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,732. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

