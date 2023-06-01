Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sells 2,178 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 1,065,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

