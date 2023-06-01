Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $20,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,274.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $30,502.12.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,453. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Separately, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 424.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758,359 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $11,620,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

