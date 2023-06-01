Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 6,833 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 273,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

About Qualys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.