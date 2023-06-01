Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 6,833 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Qualys Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 273,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
