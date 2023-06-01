Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,520.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $17,548.48.

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $9,076.80.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 85,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,260. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

