Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
Sweetgreen stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 920,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,676. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
