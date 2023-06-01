Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 920,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,676. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.