Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $2,782,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,737,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,977,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Insmed by 33.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.