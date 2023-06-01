Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $2,782,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,737,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,977,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Insmed by 33.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
