Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total transaction of $156,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.26. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $314.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.