Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

