Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 9.1%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 290,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 396,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $69,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

