Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.25. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 10,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.32). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $379.46 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

