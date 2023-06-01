Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.54. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.63 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

