Internet Computer Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00017402 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $18.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,893,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,421,096 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

