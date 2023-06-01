Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 158,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,289. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

