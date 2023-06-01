Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.87

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 329359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 873,567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

