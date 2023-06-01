Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 3.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.23. 45,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,735. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

