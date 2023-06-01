Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

