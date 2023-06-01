IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $559.82 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. IOTA has a total market cap of $559.82 million and $14.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008108 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

