iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.98. 3,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.86% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

