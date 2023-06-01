Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Ipsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

