iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SLQD)

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 245,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

