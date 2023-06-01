iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

