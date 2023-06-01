iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Declares $0.16 Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB remained flat at $50.69 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,838,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,234. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

