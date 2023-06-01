iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,010,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 8,820,455 shares.The stock last traded at $98.19 and had previously closed at $98.06.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
- 20 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Invest in
- Okta, Inc: When Great Results Aren’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.