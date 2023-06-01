iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,010,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 8,820,455 shares.The stock last traded at $98.19 and had previously closed at $98.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

