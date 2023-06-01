iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 796,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,220% from the previous session’s volume of 60,386 shares.The stock last traded at $107.58 and had previously closed at $107.78.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

