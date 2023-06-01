iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

