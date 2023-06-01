iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.06

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 243,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.