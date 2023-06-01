iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,006,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,668,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,979,000 after acquiring an additional 124,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,338 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

