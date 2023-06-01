iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,338 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

