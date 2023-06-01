iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Plans Dividend of $0.12

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 30,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

