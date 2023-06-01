iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,286,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,850,000 after purchasing an additional 821,423 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 1,950,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

