iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.24% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

