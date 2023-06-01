iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTG)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 43,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,421. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

