iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 19,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

