iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTM)

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 13,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

