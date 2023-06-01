iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.03

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.03 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 539559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

