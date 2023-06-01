iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 351,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. 771,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,261. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

