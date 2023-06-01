iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Trimmed by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,151 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.