iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.00

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.51, with a volume of 2049499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

