iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.51, with a volume of 2049499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.