iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after buying an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,669,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 142,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.