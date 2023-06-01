iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,924,000 after buying an additional 848,338 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 69,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,295. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

