iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declares $0.48 Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4818 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 3,693,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,296. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 582,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,458,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

