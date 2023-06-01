iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 656,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 310,853 shares.The stock last traded at $69.83 and had previously closed at $70.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

