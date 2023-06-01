iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,308,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 474,687 shares.The stock last traded at $98.87 and had previously closed at $98.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.