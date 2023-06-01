iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.98

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.98 and last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 534286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33,916.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.