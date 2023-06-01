iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:USBF) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:USBF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USBF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:USBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

