J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.55

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.55 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 275.60 ($3.41). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.36), with a volume of 3,720,180 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on SBRY. Barclays increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.60 ($3.22).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,006.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.66.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
