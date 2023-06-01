Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Down 9.1%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 58.97, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.08.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

