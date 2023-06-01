JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0046 (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $217.76 million and $17.13 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

