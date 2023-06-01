JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Up 7.9%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.18. 11,131,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 10,432,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.